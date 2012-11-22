版本:
中国
2012年 11月 22日 星期四

PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - Nov 22

LISBON Nov 22 Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Revenue service sets ups special teams to monitor taxes paid by highest earners, follows British and Australian model (Diario Economico)

* Zurich Flughaffen allies with Global Infrastructure Partners and Brazil's CCR in race to buy airport company ANA (Diario Economico)

* Revenue service to hire 1,000 inspectors to combat tax-dodging (Diario de Noticias)

* Portugal risks losing 5 billion euros in EU cohesion funds due to budget cuts (Publico)

* Portugal vows to block EU budget as it needs funding from Brussels to reform state structures (Negocios)

