PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 13

MOSCOW Apr 13 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia's central bank for the first time since 2006 has announced it will put into circulation new bills worth 200 ($3.04) and 2,000 roubles ($30.37). This measure is expected to help save funds on printing banknotes, the paper writes.

- Russia's Vimpelcom Ltd plans to issue Eurobonds on Wednesday, the paper reports citing sources.

- Air carriers in Russia transported 3.4 percent fewer people in the first quarter of 2016 compared to the same period of 2015. The market may lose some 7-10 percent of passenger traffic in 2016, the paper writes.

- Russia's largest gold producer Polyus Gold may float at least 5 percent of its shares on the Moscow Stock Exchange worth some 35.5 billion roubles ($539.10 million), the paper reports.

- The combined aatabase of subscribers of Russian mobile phone operators rose by more than 11.6 million people in 2015, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian President Vladimir Putin has excluded the former speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, Boris Gryzlov, from the Russian Security Council, the paper writes.

- Russian gas monopoly Gazprom is in talks with Turkish private gas importers on renewal of gas exports to Turkey, the daily says.

- The number of Russian holiday-makers choosing Georgia and Armenia for May Day holidays has risen by 16 to 86 percent by different estimates, the paper writes.

- Relatives of the Russians who died in the crash of the Flydubai plane in Rostov-on-Don have filed a lawsuit to a U.S. court, hoping to receive compensations of $5 million for each air disaster victim, the paper reports. ($1 = 65.8500 roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)