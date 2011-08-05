PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Aug 5

MOSCOW Aug 5 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's anti-monopoly service plans to investigate complaints that domestic mobile phone operators charge clients more for text messages written in Cyrillic.

- Several thousand people gathered in 18 towns across Russia on Thursday to protest against a rise in petrol prices, the daily says.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- The daily runs an interview with Joe Jimenez, the CEO of the Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.VX, who says 57 percent of deaths in Russia caused by cardiovascular diseases.

- The number of Twitter accounts in Russia has reached one million, the paper writes.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- From 2012, Russian authorities will only sell pain killers to those who have a prescription, part of an attempt to clamp down on drug use, the paper writes.