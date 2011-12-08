PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Dec 8

The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's
newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- About 20,000 people say they are ready to protest in
Moscow's streets on Saturday against election results which they
say have been rigged.
- The cost of constructing cars assembled at a
Peugot-Citroen and Mitsubishi plant in Russia's Kaluga region
has turned out to be 5 percent higher than in Europe and up to
20 percent higher than in China and Korea, the daily says citing
the company's officials.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia's Vnesheconombank has decided to postpone an issue
of eurobonds because of growing political instability in the
country.
- Police have detained almost one thousand protesters in
Moscow over the last two days. A city court may take a week to
hear all their cases.
- The daily runs an interview with Glenn Waller, head of
Exxon Mobil Russia.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Regional leaders where Vladimir Putin's ruling United
Russia party showed low results in a parliamentary poll on
Sunday were summoned to the Kremlin on Thursday to explain the
regional failures of the party to come in as the top party.
- Russia's media watchdog agency has decided to review news
programmes aired on independent TV channel Dozhd (Rain) over the
last 48 hours.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia's communists may decide on Thursday to recognise
the results of the parliamentary election held on Dec. 4 as
invalid because of reports of mass violations during vote
counting.
RBK Daily
www.rbcdaily.ru
- Russia is planning to withdraw its earlier decision to
give up a claim to a 330 square meter portion of Arctic
off-shore seabed after signing a UN Convention on the Law of the
Sea in 1997.
MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS
www.mk.ru
- Defence Minister Anatoly Serdyukov told Vladimir Putin
that 80 percent of Russia's soldiers voted for the pro-Kremlin
United Russia in Sunday's elections.
- Unusually warm weather in Moscow keeps bears in the local
zoo awake.