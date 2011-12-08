PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Dec 8

The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- About 20,000 people say they are ready to protest in Moscow's streets on Saturday against election results which they say have been rigged.

- The cost of constructing cars assembled at a Peugot-Citroen and Mitsubishi plant in Russia's Kaluga region has turned out to be 5 percent higher than in Europe and up to 20 percent higher than in China and Korea, the daily says citing the company's officials.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia's Vnesheconombank has decided to postpone an issue of eurobonds because of growing political instability in the country.

- Police have detained almost one thousand protesters in Moscow over the last two days. A city court may take a week to hear all their cases.

- The daily runs an interview with Glenn Waller, head of Exxon Mobil Russia.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Regional leaders where Vladimir Putin's ruling United Russia party showed low results in a parliamentary poll on Sunday were summoned to the Kremlin on Thursday to explain the regional failures of the party to come in as the top party.

- Russia's media watchdog agency has decided to review news programmes aired on independent TV channel Dozhd (Rain) over the last 48 hours.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia's communists may decide on Thursday to recognise the results of the parliamentary election held on Dec. 4 as invalid because of reports of mass violations during vote counting.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia is planning to withdraw its earlier decision to give up a claim to a 330 square meter portion of Arctic off-shore seabed after signing a UN Convention on the Law of the Sea in 1997.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Defence Minister Anatoly Serdyukov told Vladimir Putin that 80 percent of Russia's soldiers voted for the pro-Kremlin United Russia in Sunday's elections.

- Unusually warm weather in Moscow keeps bears in the local zoo awake.