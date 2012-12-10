PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Dec 10

MOSCOW Dec 10 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- The parliament representatives of Russia's ruling United
Russia party have prepared a law banning foreign recruiting
companies from sending temporary personnel to Russia in response
to the U.S. Senate's passage of the Magnitsky Act.
KOMMERSANT
- Russia's Rosneft has agreed with ExxonMobile
on the conditions to jointly develop shale oil in
Western Siberia. The U.S. oil and gas corporation is expected to
invest in the project at least $300 million, the daily says.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russia-American trade enters a new dark period as Russia
imposes restrictions on U.S. meat imports, the daily says.