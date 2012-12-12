PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Dec 12

MOSCOW Dec 12 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russian tech company Yota devices has developed a new
Android-based smartphone supporting LTE standards which it will
present at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in 2013, the
daily says.
- Russian state company North Caucasus Resorts plans to
launch its own air carrier and asks the government to subsidize
60-100 billion roubles ($1.95-$3.25 billion) before 2030, the
paper writes.
- St Petersburg prosecutors have started an investigation
into the exhibition of British artists Chapmen brothers at the
Hermitage museum. Some believers said the exhibition insulted
their feelings, the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russian State Duma in December plans to discuss in two
readings a draft law banning certain U.S. citizens from entry to
Russia, hoping the president will sign it before the end of the
year, the daily writes.
- Moscow Helsinki Group has collected some 2.5 million
roubles ($81,400) to operate in 2013, after Russian parliament
named it a "foreign agent" among other non-government
organizations sponsored from abroad, the paper writes.
- Russian government is ready to allow Chinese state
companies China Coal and Shenhua to develop Russian
large coal deposits along with domestic partners such as Evraz
, the paper says.