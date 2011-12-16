PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Dec 16

MOSCOW Dec 16 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- Sergei Naryshkin, chief of the Kremlin administration, may become the new speaker of the Russian lower house of parliament, the paper says.

- Only four percent of all internet traffic in Russia in 2011 was provided by handheld devices, mostly Apple products and Android-based devices, while desktop computers accounted for 96 percent, the daily cites a Comscore report as saying.

KOMMERSANT

- The number of Russians supporting both President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin shrunk 9 percent in 10 days since last VTsIOM poll on November 30, the paper says.

- Russian state development bank VEB will provide 16 billion roubles ($500 million) more in credits to finance building of facilities for the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the paper writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, who plans to run for president, said on Thursday he would pardon former Yukos owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the paper writes.