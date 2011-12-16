PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Dec 16

BRIEF-Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg says 200 mln people use Facebook Lite around the world
* Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg says 200 million people use facebook lite around the world - post Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Dec 16 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Sergei Naryshkin, chief of the Kremlin administration, may become the new speaker of the Russian lower house of parliament, the paper says.
- Only four percent of all internet traffic in Russia in 2011 was provided by handheld devices, mostly Apple products and Android-based devices, while desktop computers accounted for 96 percent, the daily cites a Comscore report as saying.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The number of Russians supporting both President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Vladimir Putin shrunk 9 percent in 10 days since last VTsIOM poll on November 30, the paper says.
- Russian state development bank VEB will provide 16 billion roubles ($500 million) more in credits to finance building of facilities for the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the paper writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, who plans to run for president, said on Thursday he would pardon former Yukos owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the paper writes.
OTTAWA, Feb 8 The Canadian government would be open to providing more aid to planemaker Bombardier Inc if it developed new aircraft and asked for help, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
* CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS