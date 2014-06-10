PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - June 10

MOSCOW, June 10 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Russian banks are toughening loan conditions to borrowers conducting business abroad, especially in Ukraine, and for Russian subsidiaries of foreign companies, according to a central bank survey.

- Rosneft shareholders could expand the powers of Igor Sechin extend the term of the company's president to five years from three at their next meeting scheduled for June 27. Sechin's new powers would include approval of projects worth up to $500 million and strengthening of his personal control over the company's subsidiaries, the daily says.

- Serious anti-corruption policy in Russia is impossible as it affects security services whose representatives are penetrating more and more into the country's power structures, the daily says after looking in-depth at long-drawn investigations and trials into corruption cases.

- Russia's government is expecting to raise additional revenues from oil and gas export this years which could allow it to postpone privatisation of Rostelecom, Sovkomflot IPO-SFLT.N, Rosneft and Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port , according to the finance ministry.

- Russia's transportation ministry needs extra 22 billion roubles ($640.56 million) to complete on time the construction of the Sabetta port for Novatek's Yamal LNG project in the Arctic. The cost of the construction will hit 69.6 billion roubles ($2.03 billion) as a result, the daily says.

- The police have launched an investigation into the activity of workers at the Khrunichev space research and production centre who are suspected of sabotage. Federal security service experts are linking the latest failures of the Proton space rocket booster with an intentional wreckage at the plant, the daily says. ($1 = 34.3450 Russian Rubles) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)