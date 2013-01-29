PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Jan 29

MOSCOW Jan 29 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov will sell his 38 percent stake in Russia's largest gold miner, Polyus Gold, to structures of Russian lawmaker Zelimkhan Mutsoyev and Gavriil Yushvayev, a former co-owner of juice and dairy firm Wimm-Bill-Dann, now part of PepsiCo, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian mining and steel group Mechel agreed to buy 28.12 percent of shares in the Pacific port of Vanino, one of several ports vital for Russian coal and metal exports to Asia, from Russian group EN+ controlled by billionaire Oleg Deripaska, for around 5 billion roubles ($166.42 million), the daily reports.

- Russia's leading pharmacies 36.6 and A5 are in talks over a possible merger, the daily reports