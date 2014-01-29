PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Jan 29

MOSCOW Jan 29 The following are some of the
leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel and
palladium miner, wants the government to scrap export duties in
2014 instead of 2016 and has promised in exchange to invest in
environmental projects, including the move of its nickel
production from the town of Norilsk to the Kola peninsula. Every
year the company spends about 15 billion roubles ($431.36
million) in paying duties, the daily says.
- The Finance Ministry is considering ways of making foreign
companies investing in Russian real estate pay taxes in Russia
after selling their property. The initiative has come from the
Moscow city authorities where investments in commercial real
estate property grew by $2 billion to $7 billion last year, the
daily says.
- The former wife of Rosneft president Igor
Sechin, Marina, is reported to have a 51 percent stake in the
Exect Group, which is involved in training personnel for the
Sochi Olympic Games, and a 49 percent stake in Spanish
construction company OHL, which has a 1.95 billion euros
contract to build a railway in Siberia, the daily says.
- Russia's Olympic Committee has signed sponsorship
agreements with eight companies which are expected to provide
the Sochi Winter Olympics with services and goods worth $1.2
billion, the daily says.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Ukraine's opposition is still demanding early elections
despite Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov's resignation on Tuesday
and the end of repressive laws that were passed in response to
massive street protests.
- Russia's Customs Service will withdraw on Wednesday the
additional requirements that pushed DHL Express and FedEx to
suspend deliveries of goods from online retailers to private
individuals, the daily says.
- The ministry of economic development has no plans to
support zero export duties on nickel and copper, which are
strongly supported by Norilsk Nickel.
- A Moscow court is asking prosecutors to find a former CEO
of Vnesheconombank (VEB) subsidiary VEB-Invest,
Alexei Shulepov, who is charged with stealing VEB's gold deposit
with reserves worth over one trillion rubles. Shulepov was out
on bail, but disappeared at the end of 2013, the daily reports.