PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - July 17

REFILE-Slow flow of U.S. tax refunds getting back on track
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 The flow of income tax refunds to U.S. consumers is getting back on track following a slow start this year that has had some retail chains worried about spending.
MOSCOW, July 17 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Two Russian private banks Nomos Bank and Otkrytie have agreed to merge to make Russia's second largest private lender.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- Russia is at the edge of a serious confrontation with the West over Syria, the daily says referring to tough statements made on Monday by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- Russia's lawmakers plan to introduce amendments to an OSCE charter which could impose legal responsibility for all statements made on behalf of the organization.
- Citizens of Russia's southern town of Krymsk, devastated by floods that killed at least 170 people and left nearly 35,000 without homes at the beginning of the month, keep receiving reminders from BNP Pariba's Cetelem and Ukraine's Privatbank to pay off their debt.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russia has lost more than $30 billion in the last twelve months due to the devaluation of the euro , which accounts for almost 40 percent of the national reserves.
March 1 More Wells Fargo & Co customers may have been affected by a scandal over phony accounts than previously believed, the third-largest U.S. lender said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 1 California, Illinois and 18 more states have joined a lawsuit filed last year alleging that six companies, including Mylan NV and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, conspired to push up prices of two generic drugs, the Connecticut attorney general's office said on Wednesday.