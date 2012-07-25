PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - July 25

MOSCOW, July 25 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
- Ford Sollers has started production of Ford Kuga, Ford
S-Max, Ford Galaxy and Ford Explorer models at the Elabuga plant
in Tatarstan.
KOMMERSANT
- Russian state coffers could get an additional one trillion
roubles ($30.52 billion) over the next five years if free
circulation of handguns is allowed, according to the sponsor
behind the planned new legislation, deputy head of the Russian
parliament's upper chamber, Alexander Torshin.
- Russia's transport ministry is ready to raise railway
tariffs for cargo shipments by 7 percent from 2013.
IZVESTIA
- Russia's lawmakers could seek to ban abortions performed
in private hospitals as the number of illegal procedures there
stands at 5-6 million annually, Yelena Mizulina, head of the
Duma's committee on family relations, says in an interview.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
- Russia is planning to launch the construction of a second
line of the Baikal-Amur rail link designed to transport 12.6
million tonnes of cargo every year, a presidential envoy to
Russia's Far East Victor Ishayev says in an interview.
RBK Daily
- Russia will need up to 300 million roubles ($9.16
million)to train at least 300 officials to represent its
interests in the World Trade Organization, the daily says.