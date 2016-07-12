PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - July 12

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
MOSCOW, July 12 The following are some stories in Russia's newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Apple Inc will create a full-cycle repair operations in Russia.
- The government does not intend to sell a stake in VTB bank this year.
- The Central Bank of Russia has defined the criteria allowing it to ban transfers of assets and liabilities of bankrupt banks.
- French hypermarket group Auchan has begun selling non-food items through "Yandex Market", the largest shopping area in RuNet.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The Central Bank of Russia has explained the reason for increasing banking regulations and mandatory reserves in June 2016, saying that it was meant pave the way for a smooth transition to surplus liquidity in the autumn.
- The government is preparing a programme for the period until 2025 to develop electromobiles in Russia.
- The financial position of Russian airlines is deteriorating.
IZVESTIA
www.izvestia.ru
- The problem of waste management at the Baikal Pulp and Paper Mill is an uphill task. The plant has stopped working, but left a time bomb in the shape of 6 million tonnes of waste, which can occur in the pristine lake at any time can.

