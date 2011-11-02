PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Nov 2

MOSCOW Nov 2 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI7
- Capital outflow from Russia could hit $70 billion by the
end of the year, according to Central Bank forecasts.
- Russia's military has finally reached a price agreement
with a state-run shipbuilder to produce three advanced Yasen
(885 class) and Borei (995 project) submarines in 2012.
- Russia's aviation carriers are ready to raise the price on
tickets as aviation fuel becomes almost 20 percent more
expensive from the beginning of this month.
KOMMERSANT
- The decision by Greek authorities to hold a referendum on
the European debt deal has thrown all investors into shock and
Greece's withdrawal from the euro zone has become reality, the
daily says.
- Jetmaker Boeing sold 106 planes to Russia this
year, out of the 600-700 it sold globally, head of Russia's
Boeing office Sergei Kravchenko says in an interview.
IZVESTIA
- Interros investment holding has cut its debt by $0.5
billion to reach $1.5 billion in the last twelve months,
president of the company Vladimir Potanin says in an interview.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
- Russia will spend at least $70 billion on developing its
nuclear armed forces by 2020, a sum 10 times less than the
United States, the daily says in connection with research by the
British-American Security Information Council, which states that
the world has launched a new round of nuclear arms race.
- Nationalists are appealing to the Russian Orthodox Church
for support on the eve of a rally being held on Nov. 4 in
Moscow, a national holiday which traditionally attracts them to
rally. Last year nationalists had between 7,000 and 10,000
people march in the center of the capital, the daily says.
ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA
- Russia's military intelligence service is able to provide
authorities with detailed information on any type of foreign
military technology, military systems and arms, the head of
Russia's military intelligence service Alexander Shlyakhturov
says in his first interview.
(Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)