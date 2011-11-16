PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Nov 16

MOSCOW Nov 16 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- EBRD Director Thomas Mirow believes that Russia is in a better economic situation than European countries.

- Almost 30 percent of Russians agree that the country's current political system is becoming more and more reminiscent of the Soviet system, according to Levada's recent opinion survey.

KOMMERSANT

- The Central Election Committee head Vladimir Churov says he suspects the OSCE vote monitoring delegation violated Russian law by commenting on the election campaign leading up to the Dec. 4 parliamentary vote.

- Qatar, one of Russia's top rivals on the global gas market, may get a stake in Russia's second largest natural gas producer Novatek, the daily says citing energy ministers of two countries.

- The CEO of French investment bank Natixis Corporate Solutions has agreed to invest 735 million euros ($994 million) in the development of ski resorts in Russia's North Caucasus, the daily reports.

- Syria's opposition has left Moscow with empty hands, the daily says, referring to Russia's refusal to help force Syria's President Bashar Assad to resign.

IZVESTIA

- Russia's newly built frigate called Dagestan, expected to reinforce the country's Caspian Sea Naval Fleet, has been severely damaged during the storm near the Black Sea Novorossiisk naval base as the team failed to take the vessel to a safe off-shore distance.

- Russia could introduce post-flight drug and alcohol tests for airplane pilots.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- Russian leaders' election promises exceed budget spending plans for next year, the daily says. State financing of healthcare, education and housing is expected to drop in 2012 while spending on defence and security is expected to rise.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

- Prosecutors in the town of Nizhny Tagil are investigating the death of a three year old boy after he was taken from one hospital to another over the course of six hours as doctors failed to diagnose his illness.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

- Russia seems to be preparing for a war, the daily says commenting on the list of professions the government has chosen to support with scholarships, including jobs with ballistic and laser expertise. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting By Tatiana Ustinova)