PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Nov 30

The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Mosmetrostroi, a company controlled by Russia's richest state official Vladimir Kogan, has won more than a 30 percent share in a 258 billion rouble ($8.26 billion) project from Moscow city authorities to expand the metro network by 2014.

- The leader of the political party "Patriots of Russia" Gennady Semigin says in an interview ahead of parliamentary elections on Sunday that his party relies on medium-sized businesses who do not "look towards the West".

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Leaders of some opposition parties were warned by Moscow police against carryingout illegal demonstrations on Dec. 4, when Russia holds its parliamentary elections, the daily says, adding that only pro-Kremlin movements have received permission to hold rallies in the capital.

- Russia is introducing new diplomatic positions at its embassies abroad which will be aimed at attracting foreign scientists and useful technologies for the modernisation of Russia's economy.

- Almost 51,500 police and security officials will be on duty during the Dec. 4 parliamentary elections.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Vladimir Putin's election programme for the presidential election will be presented in January and will differ from United Russia's because he seems to be unhappy with the success of the ruling party, the daily says.

ROSSIISKAYA GAZETA

www.rg.ru

- A group of lawmakers have asked prosecutors to check the legality of independent election observer Golos' activities, which they say may interfere in the parliamentary election campaign and attempt to influence the results of the voting on Dec. 4.

RBK Daily

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia's Lukoil is apparently in talks with U.S. major ExxonMobil on buying its share in the Western Qurna-1 project to become Shells' partner in the development of the Iranian oilfield.

- Geotech Oil Services Holding, co-owned by oil trader Gennady Timchenko, is about to closing a deal on a merger with two oilfield services giants Integra and Schumberger, head of Geotech Nikolai Levitsky says in an interview.

MOSKOVSKY KOMSOMOLETS

www.mk.ru

- Sophie Loren's purse, which was presented to the governor of Russia's Kusbass coal mining region Aman Tuleev in October is said to have been sold at a local charity auction for 7 million roubles, the daily says, adding the money will be spent on medical supplies for local children.