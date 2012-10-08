PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Oct 8

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
MOSCOW Oct 8 The following are some of the leading stories in Russia's newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
VEDOMOSTI
- The number of Russians who approve of opposition rallies reached 39 percent in September compared to 33 percent in August, the paper writes citing a recent Levada poll.
- Russians spent 30 billion roubles ($971.23 million) on cinema tickets in January-September 2012, which is 18.9 percent more than in the same period of 2011, the daily says.
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's sold 28 percent of all tablet computers in Russia in August, while Apple Inc. sold 26.8 percent of its iPads there, the daily reports citing a report by German market research firm GfK.
KOMMERSANT
- Russian government obliged state energy holding Rosneftegaz to pay 50 billion roubles ($1.59 billion) in dividends for the first nine months of 2012, the daily says.
- The paper runs an interview with the leader of Russia's North Caucasian republic of Dagestan, who condemns a recent shooting in central Moscow during a Dagestani wedding.
- Russian car-maker AvtoVAZ increased net profit four-fold to 27.4 billion roubles ($887.06 million) in the first half of 2012 compared to the same period last year, the daily writes.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.