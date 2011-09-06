PRESS DIGEST - Russia - Sept 6

Moscow, Sept 6 The following are some of the
VEDOMOSTI
www.vedomosti.ru
- Czech investment group PPF is in talks with Russian
electronics retailer M.Video to sell home appliance
retailer Eldorado, the daily says.
- Russian President Dmitry Medvedev will discuss ethnic
issues at the upcoming political forum in Yaroslavl, the paper
writes.
- Inflation in Russia may reach 7 percent in 2011, the paper
cites state statistics as indicating.
- The Agriculture Ministry plans to raise 6.77 trillion
roubles ($229.5 billion) for the development of the industry up
to 2020, including 2.11 trillion roubles ($71.5 billion) from
the federal budget, the daily reports.
KOMMERSANT
www.kommersant.ru
- The paper runs an interview with the Ukrainian President
Victor Yanukovich, who says Ukraine overpays $5-6 billion yearly
for gas supplies from Russia.
- Russian airports lack fuel, partly due to increased
purchases by the Defence Ministry, the paper says.
- Russian internet company Yandex plans to earn at
least $3 million per year by selling advertising on one of its
online music services, the paper writes.
NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA
www.ng.ru
- Russian gas monopoly Gazprom will spend over 3
billion roubles ($101.7 million) from the federal budget on
television advertising in the next three years, the daily
reports.
- In the first seven months of 2011 state statistics
recorded 4.1 percent boost in the turnover of all Russia's
restaurants and cafes compared to 2010, the daily reports.
($1 = 29.493 Russian Roubles)
