PRESS DIGEST - Sunday British business - Dec 11

LONDON Dec 11 British newspapers reported
the following business stories on Sunday:
The Sunday Times:
GERMANS PLOT AIR TRAFFIC SWOOP
Germany is planning an audacious bid for a stake in Nats,
the part-privatised company that runs Britain's air traffic
control service.
FRANCE FACES LOSS OF TOP CREDIT RATING
Fears are mounting that France could lose its AAA credit
rating this week, putting the latest eurozone rescue plan in
jeopardy.
NEW BIDDER CHASES EUROPEAN GOLDFIELDS
The battle for European Goldfields intensified this
weekend when Centerra Gold approached the 1.4 billion
pound firm about a takeover.
BUYOUT FIRM TAKES AIM AT MOTHERCARE
Cinven, the private equity giant, is plotting an ambitious
break-up bid for Mothercare, the struggling baby goods
chain.
GORDON BROWN FACES BLAME FOR RBS COLLAPSE
The long-awaited report on the collapse of Royal Bank of
Scotland will blame the "light-touch" regulation championed by
former Chancellor and Prime Minister Gordon Brown.
The Sunday Telegraph:
RBS REPORT WILL LEAD TO TIGHTER BANK RULES
The release tomorrow of the long-awaited report into the
collapse of Royal Bank of Scotland is set to become the
centre of an increasingly fraught debate over how the Bank of
England is run.
BACKING FOR HORTA-OSARIO TO RESUME AT LLOYDS
UK Financial Investments (UKFI) is backing the return of
Antonio Horta-Osario as chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group
.
RBS MANAGERS 'FAILED TO GRASP' SCALE OF SUB-PRIME PROBLEMS
Royal Bank of Scotland managers failed to give shareholders
and analysts an accurate picture of its sub-prime mortgage
exposure in early 2007 as they had little idea of the scale of
the problems the bank faced.
TREASURY ACCUSED OF HARMING ENERGY SECTOR
A "catalogue of cash-grabs" by the Treasury has damaged
vital investor confidence across the energy sector, Tim Yeo,
chairman of the energy select committee has argued.
MOBILE PAY GURU TO JOIN VODAFONE
Vodafone has hired Michael Joseph, the father of
mobile payments, to spearhead the global roll-out of its own
m-payments business -- and has also warned that Three is
endangering Britain's position in the burgeoning market.
THE INDEPENDENT ON SUNDAY
Supermarket giant Tesco has entered the energy
market and is selling boilers online and in store.