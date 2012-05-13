PRESS DIGEST - Sunday British Business - May 13

LONDON May 13 The following are top business
stories from British newspapers on Sunday:
The Sunday Times
THAI FOOD FIRM IN SWOOP FOR BIRDS EYE
Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods is preparing a
move on the British frozen food firm behind Birds Eye fish
fingers, put up for sale by private equity owner Permira. CP
will compete with private equity suitors in the race for the
firm, expected to fetch 2.5 billion pounds ($4.02 billion).
JP MORGAN FOCUSES PROBE ON SENIOR EXECUTIVES
An internal investigation into a $2 billion trading loss at
JP Morgan Chase is expected to focus on the role of Ina
Drew, head of the chief investment office, and Achilles Macris,
her London-based deputy, as well as Bruno Iksil, the London
trader linked to the losses.
3I LINES UP NEW BOSS
Former investment banker Simon Borrows is set to be named as
the new boss of 3i, Britain's oldest venture capital firm,
succeeding Michael Queen who resigned in March.
THOMAS COOK WARNS ON CRUNCH SALE
Tour operator Thomas Cook has told shareholders it could be
forced into administration if its investors do not approve two
planned disposals. The company wants to sell and leaseback some
of its aircraft and to dispose of five Spanish hotels.
INDUSTRIAL GROUPS IN INVENSYS BIDDING WAR
Engineering company Invensys has attracted
attention from Siemens, ABB, Emerson
and General Electric, with all four making
informal contact through City advisers in the past weeks.
SOUTH AFRICAN TYCOON PLANS ACQUISITION VEHICLE
South Africa's Vivian Imerman is leading the investment team
for Sacoven, an acquisition vehicle aiming to list on AIM to buy
resources or consumer goods firms.
The Sunday Telegraph
AVIVA'S FORMER CEO HAD DEMANDED 9.5 PCT PAY RISE
Ex-CEO Andrew Moss had demanded a 9.5 percent pay rise in
the weeks before he was ousted from UK insurer Aviva by
an investor pay revolt. Andy Haste, former CEO of rival RSA
, has indicated he does not want the top job at the
insurer, the paper says in the same unsourced report, given
Aviva's chairman and chief financial officer have already begun
a review of the firm, lessening the potential for a turnaround.
JP MORGAN LOSSES HIT HEDGE FUNDS
JP Morgan Chase's surprise trading loss has hit London's
biggest hedge funds, costing the City's best-known fund managers
more than $100 million. Odey Asset Management, Lansdowne
Partners and GLG had more than $1 billion invested in the bank.
LLOYDS NEARS DEAL TO SELL "PROJECT VERDE" BRANCHES
Lloyds Banking Group and the Co-operative are
thought to have moved closer to a deal for the sale of the 632
branches, under a proposal that would see the mutual buy the
Project Verde branches through a quasi reverse takeover process.
The proposed deal would see Verde's interim management team
transfer with the business, and Verde branches would not be
removed from Lloyds' platforms.
RBS WARNS CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE TO PAY FOR RING-FENCING
Royal Bank of Scotland Chairman Philip Hampton has
said at least part of the cost of government plans to force
banks to separate retail operations from investment banking
would be passed on to business and household customers.
The Mail on Sunday
BARCLAYS DROPS SALARY CONSULTANT
Barclays has dropped the remuneration consultant
behind its pay deal with Chief Executive Bob Diamond, replacing
Towers Watson with Johnson Associates.
US GAS FIRM EYES UK'S SHALE GAS "FRONTIER"
America's Breitling Oil and Gas has held talks with UK firm
Cuadrilla Resources about mining gas from the shale under
Blackpool. Breitling CEO says production could be 8 to 10 years
away.
Sunday Express
LAWSUIT FIRM EYES LONDON LISTING
Argentum Capital - a firm that provides funding for people
who want to mount lawsuits, in exchange for a share of proceeds
- is considering a London listing.