PRESS DIGEST - Sunday British Business - May 20

LONDON May 20 The following business stories were reported in British newspapers on Sunday:

THE SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

PRUDENTIAL TO NAME PAUL MANDUCA AS NEW CHAIRMAN

Prudential, Britain's biggest insurer, is to name Paul Manduca as its new chairman following a five-month search to replace the departing incumbent, Harvey McGrath. Subject to the FSA's approval, Manduca will take over from McGrath over the summer, the newspaper said, adding that an announcement on Manduca's appointment could be made as early as next week.

CAMERON PUSHES FOR WORKPLACE SHAKE-UP

The coalition government could reveal the findings of the Beecroft Report, commissioned by David Cameron to look at workplace deregulation, as early as next week. Citing Whitehall sources, the newspaper said both the prime minister and the chancellor want to see changes to the present employment environment which it is believed ties business leaders up in too much red tape.

TREASURY MOVES ON MIS-SELLING SCANDAL

The Treasury is looking at legal changes to allow small businesses that claim to have been mis-sold interest rate hedges to bring collective actions against the banks they accuse of pushing them to buy inappropriate products.

ODEY TAKES 20 PCT STAKE IN BUDDI

Odey Asset Management, one of Europe's biggest hedge fund firms with around $7 billion in assets, has taken a multi-million pound stake in Buddi, the personal tagging firm led by Sara Murray. The paper said the 20 percent stake, which values Buddi in "the tens of millions," is an unusual one for Odey, and is thought to be only the second time the fund has invested in a private company.

BOSCH IN TALKS TO RETURN TO UK

Bosch and other leading automotive parts companies have held secret talks with the UK government and leading car makers about opening new plants. The newspaper said talks with multinational suppliers are understood to be advanced and there is a realistic prospect of hundreds of jobs being created through the opening of a new component plant.

THE SUNDAY TIMES

PUNCH TAVERNS IN TALKS WITH LENDERS

Punch Taverns Plc, the UK's second largest leased pubs group, has opened talks with its lenders over a controversial plan to give them control of the company in return for writing off hundreds of millions in debt.

CREDIT SUISSE PUTS HAMBRO ON THE BLOCK

Credit Suisse has hung a 'for sale' sign over JO Hambro Investment Management, the upmarket wealth manager it bought in 2001. The paper said bankers have been sounding out interest in the business, which is thought to be worth about 60 million pounds. Credit Suisse paid more than 100 million pounds.

HUTCHISON THREATENS TO QUIT MOBILE MARKET

Hong Kong firm Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, which is controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing and owns the 3 phone network, has said it is prepared to stop investing in or even to quit the UK telecoms market unless it gets assurances that it would be protected in the forthcoming 4G spectrum auction.

BROADGATE DEVELOPER EYES BATTERSEA

Godfrey Bradman, one of the developers of Broadgate in London's City financial district, has teamed up with Derrick Beare, nephew of South African financier Jonathan, to bid for south London's Battersea power station. They have secured backing from the billionaire Reuben brothers, David and Simon.

NUCLEAR LEVY TO ADD TO POWER BILLS

Britain's households face increases in their power bills of about 200 pounds a year to pay for a new generation of nuclear reactors under a deal being negotiated between Ed Davey, the energy secretary, and France's EDF.

THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

AEG GIVEN PREFERED BIDDER STATUS FOR HMV MUSIC VENUES

AEG, the owner of London's O2 music venue, has been granted preferred bidder status for the live music business of HMV , which was put up for sale by the struggling retailer at the end of last year.

BSKYB COULD GET REPRIEVE FROM UK REGULATOR

Britain's Competition Commission is to publish a preliminary report next week suggesting that BSkyB's dominance in the pay-tv movie market has been weakened by new entrants, reducing the need to impose restrictions.

THE INDEPENDENT

UK FACES RISK OF CREDIT DOWNGRADE

The UK could lose its triple-A credit rating next year due to the recession and the euro zone crisis, according to Richard Hodges, the manager of the Legal & General Dynamic bond trust.

HSBC'S GREEK BRANCHES READY FOR DRACHMA

HSBC has set out contingency plans for all its 15 Greek branches to cope with a return of the drachma.