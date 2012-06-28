PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam newspapers - June 28

HANOI, June 28 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters
FINANCIAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Partly private Vietcombank said its total assets
rose 6.5 percent by June from the same period last year to an
estimated 329 trillion dong ($15.7 billion).
THANH NIEN
- Partly private OceanBank said it has cut short-term dong
lending rates to as low as 12 percent for production, trading
and service purposes.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Vietnam state oil and gas group Petrovietnam urged
international oil companies not to participate in the bidding
for the nine blocks which China National Offshore Oil Corp
offered as these blocks lay deep within Vietnam's continental
shelf, overlapping the blocks Petrovietnam have had active
exploration contracts with India's ONGC, Russia's
Gazprom and US-based ExxonMobil, said Nguyen
Van Hau, chief executive of Petrovietnam.
HANOI MOI
- The amended anti-corruption law will require government
officials and state employees to pay for large-value assets via
bank transfer instead of by cash, said the drafting board of the
law.
TUOI TRE
Vietnam's economy could grow 4.5-4.7 percent this year from
2011 versus a government target of 5.5-6 percent, former
Planning and Investment Minister Tran Xuan Gia said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam's real estate market has hit its bottom with
positive signs when transactions have risen recently,
Construction Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said.
- Vietnam and the European Union have signed a partnership
and cooperation agreement, a further move towards negotiating a
free trade agreement, the EU trade mission said.