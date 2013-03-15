PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - March 15

March 15 These are some of the leading stories
in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- State-owned Agribank said its Daklak provincial branch
had extended 70 percent of its 9-trillion-dong ($430 million)
outstanding loans as of February 2013 to coffee production and
coffee related businesses.
-- Hoa Sen Group, one of Vietnam's major steel
makers, said it would pay a cash dividend of 1,000 dong (5 U.S.
cents) each, or 10 percent of the face value, on April 18.
LAO DONG
-- The central bank said it had asked banks operating in
Vietnam to monthly report their credit growth, investment into
corporate bonds and loan rates for five prioritised sectors.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- Vietnam's shrimp output this year may fall 13 percent
from 2012 to less than 200,000 tonnes due to disease outbreaks,
farmers' financial difficulties and the decreasing consumption,
said the Vietnam Association of Seafood Export and Processing.
TUOI TRE
-- Judges and procurators said they were against the Public
Security Ministry's proposal to allow the police to directly
shoot at those who are predicted to fight against and hurt the
police. The reasons were the proposal's vague regulations and
the dangers of making mistakes and judging people's life instead
of bringing them to the trial.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam's pharmaceutical market is expected to post an
annual growth of 18 percent by 2017 to reach a value of $5.2
billion, from $2.2 billion in 2012, which would be the fastest
growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region, said a Ho Chi Minh
City-based representative of Actavis, a U.S. pharmaceutical
company.
-- The Asian Development Bank and the European
Investment Bank will lend Vietnam a combined $760 million to
fund the construction of Ho Chi Minh City's fifth metro project,
the banks and the city authorities said in a lending agreement.