PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - May 9

May 9 These are some of the leading stories in
the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
-- Banks have bought more than 100 tonnes of gold from
domestic markets to repay gold depositors in the past year,
which has helped reduce the dollar demand for importing the
metal, the central bank said.
-- State-run Agribank said it had cut dong deposit rate to
as low as 5 percent while partly private lenders BIDV and
VietinBank said they had trimmed the rates to 6 percent
and 7 percent, respectively.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam's banking system earned 420 trillion dong ($20
billion) in 2012 from lending to the economy, while it paid 408
trillion dong for interests, central bank inspectors said.
-- Vietnam will try to keep public debt below 65 percent of
gross domestic product by 2015, according to a government
programme on managing the debt.
VIETNAM NEWS
-- State Securities Commission said foreign ownership in
Vietnam-listed companies could be increased to more than 49
percent, in an effort to attract more funds.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
HANOI MOI
-- Vietnam has refined nearly 2.22 million tonnes of oil
products in the first four months of 2013, a rise of 1.9 percent
from the same period last year, state oil and gas group
Petrovietnam said.