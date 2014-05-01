PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 1

May 1 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* AT&T has approached DirecTV about a possible
acquisition of the satellite-TV firm, the latest sign of a
possible shake-up in the television industry. A deal would
likely be worth at least $40 billion, DirecTV's current market
capitalization, a fraction of AT&T's $185 billion market
capitalization. (r.reuters.com/qad98v)
* The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it would reduce its
bond purchases to $45 billion a month and it was starting to see
a growth pickup in recent weeks after a harsh winter that hit
the U.S. economy. (r.reuters.com/ded98v)
* The Coca-Cola Co likely will revise its
executive-compensation plan before it goes into effect next
year, bowing to pressure from billionaire investor Warren
Buffet. The potential changes come as a surprise after voting
shareholders approved Coke's plan last week-and Buffett declined
to vote against it. (r.reuters.com/fed98v)
* U.S. prosecutors are threatening to use what bank
executives consider a nuclear option by filing criminal charges
against two large foreign banks. Officials led by the Justice
Department, though, are still trying to find a way to defuse the
most catastrophic possible outcome of filing criminal charges:
driving the banks out of business entirely. (r.reuters.com/ged98v)
* Alstom Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Kron
defied France's government by plunging ahead with plans to sell
the country's industrial jewels to U.S.-based General Electric
. France's economy minister portrayed the move as an act
of national betrayal. (r.reuters.com/ped98v)
* The Federal Aviation Administration granted Boeing Co's
request that the new 777 jetliner to be approved without
a lengthy full recertification. (r.reuters.com/ked98v)
* Anheuser-Busch InBev NV's union workers Wednesday ratified
a five-year contract that calls for wage increases and no plant
closings, officials with the International Brotherhood of
Teamsters said in a statement posted on the union's website. The
contract, which union officials said would add some $2 billion
in wages and benefits, is retroactive to March 1. It was the
first contract Anheuser-Busch negotiated since its 2008
hostile-bid acquisition by InBev NV. (r.reuters.com/hed98v)
* Online-storage startup Box is delaying its plans for an
initial public offering after a sudden weakening in demand for
technology stocks. Box's March 24 IPO filing made it eligible to
list shares as early as April, but people close to the company
said the offering may not happen until June, and no timing has
been set. (r.reuters.com/ned98v)
(Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)