PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 6

July 6 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Many big public companies are likely to report strong second-quarter profits, but that isn't the story on Main Street, where small businesses are grappling with jittery customers, rising costs and tight credit.

* Europe's hopes for a significant contribution by private bondholders to a new bailout for Greece are fading, as it becomes clear that banks have sold off a substantial proportion of their Greek government-bond holdings.

* J.P. Morgan Chase & Co boss James Dimon is widely hailed as the king of U.S. banking. But he is struggling with a new effort to conquer other parts of the world.

* The federal government is readying its first retreat from the mortgage market, with the size of loans eligible for government backing set to decline in October.

* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) is part of a bidding group engaged in exclusive talks to buy the consumer-lending business formerly known as CitiFinancial from Citigroup Inc , said people familiar with the matter.

* The U.S. agency that oversees pipeline safety on Tuesday ordered Exxon Mobil Corp to make safety improvements to a Montana oil pipeline that ruptured and spilled oil into the Yellowstone River last week. (Compiled by Aditi Sharma; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)