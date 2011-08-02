PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - August 2

Aug 2 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Mobs of ordinary Egyptians joined with soldiers to drive pro-democracy protesters from their encampment in Tahrir Square here Monday, showing how far the uprising's early heroes have fallen in the eyes of the public.

* As police investigate the News of the World tabloid for allegedly bribing police officers for information, a libel case involving another London tabloid suggests that the practice may not have been unusual.

* The House passed a $2.4 trillion debt-ceiling increase Monday night with the Senate planning to follow on Tuesday, after one of the most ferocious fights ever over government spending.

* The high rates of youth unemployment that fed protests from Spain across the euro zone this year are likely to worsen before they improve, new data released Monday suggest, given the region's debt crisis and budget cutbacks.

* Italy's immigration crisis, sparked by the unrest in North Africa, deepened on Monday, as Italian officials discovered the bodies of 25 would-be migrants aboard a Libyan boat, and hundreds of Africans rioted in southern Italy to protest the lengthy wait on their applications for refugee status.

* Rebels here on the front line in Libya's Western Mountains marked the start of Ramadan at dusk with plastic cups of warm milk, dried dates and declarations -- inspired by a seventh century battle led by the Prophet Muhammad -- that the Muslim holy month would fire their resolve.

* Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday as fresh worries over the global growth outlook offset relief over an 11th-hour deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling, with stocks in Tokyo weighed by a strong yen.