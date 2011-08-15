PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 15

Aug 15 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As world leaders grow more worried about the global economy, some market analysts say stocks may be in for more volatility, in part because political leaders have been unable solve core issues afflicting many developed nations.

* Microsoft Corp is confronting the biggest challenge to its Windows franchise so far: a world where mobile phones and tablets are handling more of the computing chores once only done on personal computers.

* The Japanese economy outperformed economist expectations for the three months ended June 30, shrinking for a third consecutive quarter but at a much smaller rate than analyst forecasts.

* Time Warner Cable Inc is nearing a deal to buy Insight Communications, the cable operator controlled by Carlyle Group, for about $3 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said.

* Leighton Holdings posted a $424.9 million annual loss, in line with guidance but illustrating the difficulties Australian companies face with the country's mining boom.

* Bank of New York Mellon gave some clients, but not public pension funds, red-carpet treatment in currency trading, Florida's state attorney general alleges in a lawsuit.

* The battle between the old and new ways of watching TV is putting networks and studios in a tricky position -- balancing a new, growing online market for shows with a traditional market that is facing new threats and still accounts for the lion's share of revenues.

* The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, the Indian tribe that runs the largest casino in the U.S., has been trading legal documents with banks and bondholders, including Bank of America Corp , this summer in the hopes of clinching a deal to restructure more than $2 billion in debt the tribe can no longer afford, said people familiar with the matter.

* Commercial pilots need enhanced manual flying skills, improved leadership abilities and greater access to advanced simulators, according to a group of experts asked by Congress to recommend safety improvements for U.S. airlines.