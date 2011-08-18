PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 18

Aug 18 The following were the top stories in The
* Federal and state regulators are intensifying their
scrutiny of the U.S. arms of Europe's biggest banks.
* Major websites such as MSN.com and Hulu.com have been
tracking people's online activities using powerful new methods
that are almost impossible for computer users to detect, new
research shows.
* Exxon Mobil Corp is fighting with the U.S.
government to keep control of one of its biggest oil discoveries
ever.
* A federal judge dismissed an EEOC lawsuit against
Bloomberg LP that alleged the company routinely discriminated
against pregnant women and new mothers.
* An employee at the Securities and Exchange Commission has
accused the regulatory agency of destroying at least 9,000
documents relating to inquiries of Wall Street banks and hedge
funds.
* Abercrombie & Fitch helped create a teen culture
that revered taut abs and low-slung jeans. Now the company
claims to be taking issue with that culture's living embodiment.
* William Hambrecht, who was put on Motorola Mobility
Holdings Inc's board by activist investor Carl Icahn,
has resigned his seat, leaving the mobile-device company with
nine directors.
* Apple Inc's mobile advertising head, Andy Miller,
is leaving the company for a post at the venture capital firm
Highland Capital Partners, where he will be responsible for
developing partnerships with mobile and technology companies in
Silicon Valley.
* Lenovo Group Ltd's fiscal first-quarter net
profit nearly doubled because of strong growth in
personal-computer shipments, and the Chinese computer maker said
it expects continued growth in commercial PC demand and in its
core home market.
