PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 5

* JP Morgan Chase International Chairman Jacob
Frenkel said he expected the euro to survive the debt crisis
sweeping Europe, but warned that the euro zone needs to
strengthen its governance in order to ease market concerns over
the bloc's future.
* Bond-fund managers are resigned to the idea that the Fed
will soon announce more monetary stimulus. The most likely
scenario is a so-called Operation Twist, in which the Fed sells
short-dated Treasury notes and buys longer-term Treasurys.
* A consortium of five state-owned Chinese companies is
buying a 15 percent stake in the world's largest niobium
producer for $1.95 billion in cash, a move that highlights the
race among steelmakers to secure resources amid tightening
supply.
* Google said Friday it will discontinue several
products, as the Internet giant narrows its focus and doubles
down on new efforts, including its Google+ social networking
service, under Chief Executive Larry Page.
* Amazon.com Inc is testing a major redesign of its
website, an overhaul that could refashion the way people shop on
the world's largest online retailer.
* Samsung has pulled its Galaxy Tab from one of
the world's largest electronics shows in Berlin, after a German
court accepted Apple Inc's request to ban Samsung from
selling its new tablet device in Germany.
* A bizarre legal drama involving a leading private-equity
financier at Blackstone has taken a new twist: he has
been named in a civil lawsuit by an 82-year-old attorney who
represented his father-in-law.
* The Justice Department's sweeping challenge to AT&T Inc's
proposed takeover of T-Mobile leaves little room for a
negotiated settlement and an uphill struggle for AT&T to win its
case in court.
* News Corp nominated venture capitalist James
Breyer to its board and said two current directors will leave,
in a shakeup that adds a new outside voice to the company's
board as it faces criticism of its corporate governance.
