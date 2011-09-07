PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 7

Sept 7 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Yahoo Inc's board ousted CEO Carol Bartz after growing impatient with the lack of a turnaround. Tim Morse, Yahoo's CFO, has been named interim CEO. Yahoo shares rose more than 6% in after-hours trading.

* S&P officials held private meetings with large bond investors weeks before the firm's historic U.S. debt downgrade, leaving some believing the chance of a credit-rating cut was higher than they previously thought.

* The New York City fire department has revamped everything from its on-scene protocol to its communications to prevent a repeat of the catastrophic losses the department suffered on Sept. 11, 2001.

* Bank of America shook up its management team, installing David Darnell and Thomas Montag as co-chief operating officers and ousting its wealth-management and consumer-banking heads.

* U.S. securities regulators are looking into whether turbocharged exchange-traded funds amplified August's topsy-turvy swings in the stock market.

* The Swiss National Bank set a limit on how far it will let the Swiss franc rise against the euro, the bank's most aggressive attempt yet to rein in the soaring Swiss franc.

* BP Plc shareholders are demanding the oil company come up with a new growth strategy after a miserable week in which Exxon Mobil replaced it in a landmark Russian Arctic deal and its Moscow office was raided by court officials.

* Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary Schapiro said Tuesday the agency won't appeal a federal court decision throwing out the agency's rule to let shareholders more easily oust corporate directors, but suggested the agency might rewrite the regulation.

* Carlyle Group LP filed documents Tuesday to sell shares in an initial public offering. Carlyle is aiming for an IPO in the first half of 2012, according to someone briefed on the matter.

* A diagnostic device to help doctors detect deadly skin cancer won European Union approval, a victory for manufacturer Mela Sciences Inc , which has struggled for years without success to get the device past U.S. regulators.

* International Paper Co agreed to acquire Temple-Inland Inc for $3.48 billion Tuesday, after Temple's ability to resist a buyout was increasingly undermined by a weakening U.S. economy and potential liabilities for a paper mill accident and a bank failure.

