PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 12

Sept 12 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* France's largest private-sector banks will likely suffer further credit-rating downgrades this week, the latest sign that the debt crisis on the euro zone's periphery is slowly infecting the core of the region's financial system.

* As middle-market shoppers trade down to cheaper goods, the divide grows between high-end and low-end shoppers.

* Frank Quattrone, a top technology banker once sidelined by regulatory woes, has returned to big-time deal making partly by tapping a network of former clients, including several executives who held controversial "Friends of Frank" brokerage accounts containing hot initial public offerings.

* Richard Sylla, a financial historian at New York University's Stern School of Business, sees better days ahead for stocks, albeit in a few years.

* The Fed asked Capital One Financial Corp to respond to questions that appear aimed at determining whether the proposed acquisition of ING Groep NV's U.S. online-banking business would create a bank so large and complex that its failure would pose a risk to the financial system.

* A troubled partnership of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Suzuki Motor appeared on the verge of collapse after the German company said its Japanese partner violated their contract by agreeing to buy diesel engines from another car maker.

* Just as the nuclear industry faces growing uncertainty brought on by the crisis in Japan, Toshiba is having to spend more than $1.6 billion to raise its stake in U.S.-based nuclear-energy company Westinghouse Electric Co. to 87 percent from the current 67 percent.

* U.S. financial regulators are likely to miss an October deadline for the Volcker rule, a hotly contested part of last year's financial-overhaul law that limits financial firms from trading with their own money.

* Thailand, the world's biggest rice exporter by volume, is placing a hefty, and some economists say reckless, bet that prices for the grain will spiral higher as demand increases.

* Booming demand for BlackBerrys in Indonesia and elsewhere in the developing world is lifting hopes that Research In Motion still might have the means to grow even as market share for its smartphone plummets in the U.S. and other wealthy countries.

* WellPoint Inc and International Business Machines Corp are set to announce a deal on Monday for the health insurer to use the Watson technology, the first time the high-profile project will result in a commercial application.

* Much of the blame for Yahoo Inc's lack of revenue growth in recent years fell on Chief Executive Carol Bartz. Now, that investor angst has shifted to Yahoo Chairman Roy Bostock. (Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)