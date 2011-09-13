PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 13

Sept 13 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The prospects for Obama's jobs plan grew dimmer as he unveiled the fine print of how it would be paid for-primarily through tax increases that Republicans said would destroy jobs, not create them.

* A fast-growing sector has sprung up through the cracks in China's state banking system: private guarantors who offer to help small-and-medium-size enterprises get bank loans by pledging to repay the loans if borrowers default.

* Bank of America will cut $5 billion in annual costs by the end of 2013 and slash 30,000 jobs out of its consumer-oriented businesses.

* Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), Warren Buffett's investment vehicle, has named Ted Weschler to help manage the firm's equity portfolio.

* Foreign banks with a small U.S. presence are pushing for exemption from new rules that would require them to submit "living wills" to U.S. regulators outlining how they would be liquidated in the event of a failure.

* Société Générale is adapting to changes in market conditions and has tapped several alternative sources of dollars after U.S. money-market funds scaled back their lending to European banks, a senior bank executive said Monday.

* Former Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc Chief Executive Dick Fuld and other top officials defended their right to tap $90 million from insurance policies.

* NYSE Euronext plans to boost its role in helping companies secure short-term funding, hiring a longtime GE Capital executive as part of an initiative that includes buying a stake in an electronic market for corporate receivables.

* Michael Arrington ended a more-than-weeklong drama over his position at AOL Inc by leaving the TechCrunch blog he founded, solving one problem for the struggling Internet giant but creating a new challenge at one of the few bright spots in its business.