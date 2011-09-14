PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 14

Sept 14 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Accusations that a campaign treasurer stole more than $1 million from Democratic candidates across California have jolted the party on the eve of the 2012 campaign season.

* Democrats suffered a setback in a congressional election in New York City, where a district they have held for nearly a century elected a Republican who framed his candidacy as a rebuke to Obama.

* Republican presidential front-runner Rick Perry has steered his own path on illegal immigration. But his stance could prove hard to defend as he tries to appeal to Republican voters beyond his home state of Texas.

* One secret to Richard 'Ted' Weschler's success is that he reads a lot of annual reports, just like the guy who just hired him, Warren Buffett.

* A Wall Street Journal analysis shows that BNY Mellon executed some currency transactions for two large public pension funds in a way that could trigger higher costs.

* Major U.S. airlines outlined plans to trim domestic flying next year in an effort to keep a recent run of fare increases on track, though executives said demand remained robust.

* Best Buy Co Inc said its profit fell 30% and projected lower earnings for the current fiscal year as the electronics retailer continues to battle a weak economy and strong competition.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel sought to quash talk that cash-strapped Greece might have to declare bankruptcy soon or even leave the euro zone, rebuking her junior coalition partner for fuelling market speculation about Greece's fate.

* Cerberus Capital Management LP, following setbacks from investments in Chrysler LLC and GMAC LLC, is re-focusing on lower-profile distressed companies, some of which are so small they can't raise money in the junk-bond market.

* Microsoft Corp gave the most complete demonstration yet of a radically overhauled version of Windows, as the company reboots the venerable operating system for a market increasingly captivated by Apple Inc.'s iPad.

* Data-analytics company Opera Solutions LLC is set to announce its first-ever investment round, an $84 million cash injection expected to value the New York company at around $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

* U.S. federal investigators are probing whether eBay Inc employees misappropriated confidential information from online classified service Craigslist, a development that comes amid escalating tension between the embittered partners.

Google Inc boosted its offer for Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc by 33 percent in a single day in early August, even though Motorola wasn't soliciting competing bids, according to a securities filing Tuesday. (Compiled by XXX; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)