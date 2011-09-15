PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 15

Sept 15 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Securities regulators are stepping up their probe into mortgage-bond deals at the heart of the financial crisis, including by pushing for a settlement of more than $200 million with Citigroup .

* Sitting on massive piles of cash and searching for investments that promise decent returns, U.S. banks have been doling out loans to companies with lower credit ratings.

* High-profile commodity hedge-fund manager Paul Touradji, facing what could be his flagship fund's first losing year, is stepping back in to run his firm's trading business full-time.

* The earnings outlook for American manufacturers, whose rebound propelled the U.S. recovery last year, is deteriorating as the global economy sputters.

* For hedge funds and hordes of individual investors, gold's climb is a chance to profit from the declining U.S. dollar and fears about the European financial crisis. But some people regard gold as less of a safe haven than a last resort, shedding heirlooms and treasured keepsakes in order to pay basic bills.

* PepsiCo Inc shook up management at its Americas beverage business, handing the reins to Albert Carey, the head of the company's smaller but more profitable Frito-Lay North America snacks unit.

* Yahoo Inc , Microsoft Corp and AOL Inc plan to band together to sell ads on each other's sites, according to advertising executives pitched on the initiative.

* A New Jersey superior court judge agreed to remove hedge-fund giant SAC Capital Advisors LP as a defendant in a five-year-old, $8 billion lawsuit by Canadian insurer Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., which had accused a group of hedge funds of targeting it in a short-selling conspiracy.

* LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA appointed Danone executive Jordi Constans to succeed 63-year-old Yves Carcelle when he steps down at the end of 2012.

* Procter & Gamble Co , looking for ways to boost its sluggish U.S. business, is accelerating its efforts to win over Hispanic shoppers.

