PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 16

* Prosecutors are investigating whether French bank Société Générale helped facilitate R. Allen Stanford's alleged $7 billion fraud by ignoring suspicious transactions.

* UBS said a rogue trader racked up as much as $2 billion in losses using the firm's money.

* General Motors next week will hold its board of directors meeting in Shanghai, its first one in Asia and only its fourth ever outside the U.S. But even amid the pageantry, the difficulties of doing business in China are coming into focus for the car giant.

* The world's leading central banks joined forces to offer Europe's beleaguered banks easy access to dollars.

* Research In Motion's profit fell by more than half as the BlackBerry maker shipped a disappointing number of devices in the second quarter. Shares tumbled 11% after hours.

* Goldman Sachs has decided to shut down hedge fund Global Alpha Fund by the end of October, according to a letter sent to clients.

* Solyndra LLC was supposed to be a marquee example of how private and public capital could vault innovative companies to commercial success. Instead, a $535 million government loan guarantee may have ultimately contributed to the solar-panel maker's undoing.

* Morgan Stanley said on Thursday that John J. Mack will step down as chairman at year-end in a move that will end a ticklish power-sharing arrangement with his handpicked successor and close a chapter on Wall Street.

* Yahoo Inc has been contacted by potential bidders for some or all of the Internet company, even as it focuses on stabilizing its executive ranks and bolstering its online-ad business, people familiar with the matter said.

* Netflix Inc said it now expects to lose about 1 million customers because of a pricing plan change which raised rates for subscribers to one of its most popular offerings.

* A judge sided with Barclays dispute over whether the British bank should have to pay Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc hundreds of millions of dollars for employee bonuses the collapsed investment bank said it was owed.

