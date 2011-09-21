PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 21

Sept 21 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Economists, builders and mortgage analysts are predicting the weakened U.S. economy will depress housing prices for years.

* Federal prosecutors are moving closer toward bringing criminal charges against a former Goldman Sachs director who allegedly leaked inside information at the height of the financial crisis.

* Christmas is already shaping up to be a struggle for the nation's retailers. It isn't even fall yet, but the first forecasts of the all-important year-end period are out, and they're pointing to more muted gains than last year. Shoppers are expected to make fewer trips to stores and, when they do show up, to head straight for bargains they've researched in advance.

* The U.S. Justice Department accused poker celebrities and other executives of a major poker website of defrauding players out of more than $300 million.

* Jittery investors, wary banks, the struggling economy and turbulent financial markets are stalling a two-year rebound in the U.S. commercial real-estate industry.

* A tentative four-year labor agreement with GM would give workers richer profit-sharing checks and return thousands of union jobs lost in recent years.

* Three Internet companies-Nextag, Yelp and Expedia -are gearing up to attack Google on Capitol Hill, claiming the company is taking new profits by unfairly punishing them on its search engine.

* Top Republican congressional leaders, in a rare effort to directly influence Fed policy, expressed reservations about the central bank taking additional steps to spur the recovery, saying further action could harm the economy.

* Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, with choppy trade characterizing the early sessions in Seoul and Tokyo.

* Wall Street banks are turning cautious about the normally lucrative business of financing buyouts and mergers, as less-hospitable credit markets are making deals harder to pull off.

* As the board of UBS AG begins a three-day meeting Wednesday, the stakes are high for Chief Executive Oswald Grübel, who is likely to present directors with the first sketch of how he proposes to accelerate a planned shrinking of the investment bank as a result of last week's rogue trader scandal.

* Oracle Corp.'s first-quarter profit climbed 36 percent as strong sales in its core software business and a steady outlook for the current quarter eased concerns that the uncertain economy would stop businesses from spending on technology.

* U.S. prosecutors have sent News Corp. a letter seeking information about possible payments made by its U.K. tabloid newspapers to British policemen, according to people familiar with the matter.

* The International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for global growth to 4 percent and warned of "severe repercussions" to the global economy unless euro-zone nations strengthen their banking system and the U.S. gets its fiscal affairs in order. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)