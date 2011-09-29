PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 29

Sept 29 The following were the top stories in
* The Obama administration asked the Supreme Court to decide
the fate of its health-care overhaul, setting the stage for
arguments at the high court and a probable ruling in the thick
of the 2012 presidential campaign.
* A federal judge's ruling has vastly undercut the power of
a court-appointed trustee to recover billions of dollars for
victims of Bernard Madoff.
* Former Merkel allies are set to vote against increasing
the European bailout fund, underscoring a shift among some
Germans about their role in Europe.
* Hewlett-Packard has hired Goldman Sachs to
help the company defend itself against possible activist
investors who could push for change at H-P, people familiar with
the matter said.
* Amazon jumped into the tablet fray, escalating
its rivalry with Apple as each aims to provide both the
devices and stores where people buy books, songs and movies.
* Asian stocks were mixed, with tentative buying pushing
some markets higher as commodities and oil prices enjoyed a
brief respite from the recent selloff.
* Since Ted Wright became president and CEO of global
security contractor Xe Services in June, he has tried to
distance the former Blackwater Worldwide from its controversial
past.
* Citigroup Inc. Chief Executive Vikram Pandit said
Wednesday that investors will see the results of his expansion
plans and that he expects to be able to return significant
amounts of capital to shareholders in the coming years.
* If you thought the road to a better backside ran through
funny-shaped shoes, the Federal Trade Commission has some news
for you. Reebok International Ltd., a unit of Adidas AG
(ADSGn.DE), agreed to pay $25 million in customer refunds to
settle charges of false advertising brought by the FTC over the
shoemaker's claim that its "toning shoes" could work better than
normal footwear to whip muscles into shape.
* Emerging-market countries continued to top up their gold
reserves in August, with Russia, Thailand and Bolivia among
those to add to their holdings.
* A federal judge prohibited the pilots union at US Airways
Group Inc. from orchestrating a work slowdown that the
airline claims has led to multiple flight cancellations and
delays in the past six months and is designed to pressure it in
contract negotiations.
* Nokia Corp. , having abandoned its ambition to
develop a high-end operating system, is shifting its programming
efforts toward creating software for its low-end phones,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc. said the Justice
Department's antitrust division requested additional information
regarding a proposed $12.5 billion acquisition proposal by
Internet giant Google Inc .
* The Securities and Exchange Commission accused NIR Group
LLC's Corey Ribotsky of fraud, alleging that the Long Island,
N.Y., hedge-fund manager and his firm hid losses and spent
investors' money on cars, a Rolex watch and other luxuries.
