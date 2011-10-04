PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 4

Oct 4 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Citigroup has been selling unwanted assets, cutting the pile down to less than half its size when it was created in 2009. Now comes the hard part: selling the rest.

* Hedge funds have been drilling deeper into what's happening behind the scenes in Washington, and political "expert networks" have emerged as a big business.

* UBS said it will reach a modest third quarter net profit despite $2.3 billion in losses stemming from a trading scandal and hefty restructuring charges.

* As Apple prepares to release its newest iPhone, the terms it has squeezed from Sprint Nextel reveal the leverage it has over the telecom companies that once ran the show.

* Millions of current and former homeowners will have a chance to get their foreclosure cases examined to see if they should be compensated for banks' mistakes.

* U.S. manufacturing managed to keep expanding in September, but weakness was noted in the euro zone and Australia.

* Shares in American Airlines parent AMR collapsed Monday on renewed fears that the nation's third-largest airline by traffic may ultimately be forced to seek bankruptcy protection in a worsening economy.

* The U.S. Senate voted to move ahead with a bill that would punish China for keeping the value of its currency low, drawing a harsh response from Beijing, which said the measure would severely hurt trade ties.

* A proposed rescue of Full Tilt Poker by a family-owned French investment company could involve offering equity stakes to some of the troubled website's thousands of customers, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* The Financial Accounting Foundation, an overseer of rule making for accounting, is set to propose Tuesday a new panel aimed at making it simpler and less costly for the nation's 28 million privately held companies to follow accounting standards.

* Top White House officials dismissed concerns about solar-panel maker Solyndra LLC before President Barack Obama visited the company in May 2010, newly released emails show.

* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. , in an unusual statement, said it remains committed to its "long-term strategic alliance with Morgan Stanley " despite the securities firm's sliding share price.

* Dexia SA shares fell 10 percent Monday after ratings firm Moody's Investors Service Inc. said it was reviewing the Belgian-French bank for a downgrade because of problems it may have getting funding in currently difficult markets.

* U.S. auto sales climbed nearly 10 percent in September from a year ago as richer discounts and strong demand for larger pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles helped the industry sidestep economic malaise. (Compiled by Anirban Sen; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)