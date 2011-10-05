PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 5

Oct 5 The following were the top stories in The
* The Justice Department and New York's attorney general
filed separate civil lawsuits against Bank of New York Mellon
Corp. alleging that the bank fraudulently charged clients
for currency transactions.
* Euro-zone governments suffered a blow in their efforts to
contain a deepening sovereign debt crisis as one of the
Continent's biggest banks, Dexia , was on the verge of
a government-backed breakup.
* Apple unveiled a new iPhone 4S smartphone, which
includes new camera and processor but otherwise closely
resembles the model the company has been selling for more than a
year.
* Apple on Tuesday launched its new iCloud service,
which stores digital songs, movies and books, ratcheting up the
war with Amazon over serving up consumer media content and
related gadgets.
* Ford Motor Co's new labor agreement with the United
Auto Workers union, by encouraging the hiring of lower-wage
workers, will help reverse a decades-long trend of shifting
production out of the U.S. due to high labor costs.
* Companies leased slightly more office space in the third
quarter, but the rate of expansion slowed during the period,
according to a report by real-estate research firm Reis Inc.
* Yahoo Inc. is preparing to send financial
information to potential buyers in the coming days, signaling
the Internet company's willingness to run a sale process for all
or parts of Yahoo, people familiar with the matter said.
* Citigroup Inc's deadline for suitors to submit bids
for EMI Group PLC is Wednesday, but the bank's nightmarish
odyssey with the British music company may not be over.
* Starbucks Corp Chief Executive Howard Schultz,
who has been on a mission to cut the national debt and boost job
creation, has pledged to donate at least $100,000 of profits
annually from two Starbucks stores in low-income areas to boost
jobs in those communities.
* UBS AG said on Tuesday it expects to
report a modest profit for the third quarter, after stating just
last month that losses by an alleged rogue trader would push the
Swiss bank into the red for the quarter.
* As the housing market endures a prolonged slump, many of
the jobs it created are gone, and housing has now become part of
what many economists see as a vicious circle that has left the
wider economy struggling to gain altitude.
* Having spent much of the day in bear-market territory, the
Standard & Poor's 500-stock index staged a late-day surge that
saw the measure swing from a decline of 1.8% to a gain of 2.3%
in the final hour.
* Nissan Motor Co. is counting on substantial
growth in Brazil to help drive a recently unveiled strategy to
expand its share of the global auto market over the next six
years.
