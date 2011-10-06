PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 6

Oct 6 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Steven P. Jobs, the Apple chairman and co-founder who pioneered the personal computer industry and changed the way people think about technology, died at the age of 56.

* With Steven Jobs' death, the spotlight at Apple shifts to a successor years in the making: Tim Cook.

* Oracle's Larry Ellison-who once referred to the term "cloud" as gibberish-announced plans to let businesses use the Internet to access applications.

* The heads of UBS' global equities division resigned as the Swiss bank moved to clean house after a $2.3 billion trading scandal.

* Investors punished Bank of New York Mellon Corp's stock as legal pressure mounted on the giant bank amid a growing currency-trading crisis.

* More than half of $4 billion in federal funds disbursed this year to spur small-business lending by community banks was used to repay bailout funds that the banks received under the government's Troubled Asset Relief Program.

* The rise in value of Facebook has slowed, with the privately owned shares falling 8 percent since July -- a sign the social-network hasn't been immune to broader market volatility. (Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)