PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 7

Oct 7 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* California Attorney General Kamala Harris, who dropped out of talks aimed at wringing a settlement from banks accused of foreclosure abuses, remains open to a deal if it involves "a stronger proposal" from lenders.

* In a sign of the central role smartphones will play in its future consumer-electronics strategy, Sony Corp is nearing a deal to buy out Telefon AB L.M. Ericsson's (ERICb.ST) stake in their mobile-phone joint venture, people familiar with the matter said.

* President Obama, fearing his $447 billion jobs bill will falter in Congress, signaled Thursday that he would push for separate votes on each part of the legislation as a way to ratchet up pressure on Republican lawmakers.

* A real-estate fund run by Goldman Sachs Group Inc has walked away from a $1.26 billion deal with Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc to buy a portfolio of 10 office buildings in a suburb of Washington, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

* The central banks for the U.K. and the euro zone scrambled to inject new life into their fading economies, both acting Thursday to try to stave off recession or a credit crunch while awaiting the next moves of the region's embattled governments.

* Globalization has come full circle at Otis Elevator: The U.S. manufacturer is moving production from a factory in Mexico to a new plant in South Carolina.

* Barclays Capital and Del Monte agreed to pay nearly $90 million to settle a case that raised conflict-of-interest questions about financing practices that had been common on Wall Street.

* Jonathan Silver, head of a government loan program that awarded $535 million in guarantees to solar-panel maker Solyndra LLC, is leaving the Energy Department for a position at a Washington think tank.

* Intellectual Ventures, a large patent holding firm, sued Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc for patent infringement Thursday, a move that comes as Google Inc. proceeds with an acquisition of the cellphone maker based largely on its intellectual-property portfolio.

