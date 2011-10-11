PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 11

Oct 11 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* China stepped in to buy shares of its battered banks, which have been caught in a selloff that analysts say reflects a broader loss of trust in the integrity of corporate earnings and government statistics.

* NBA Commissioner David Stern canceled the first two weeks of the season after two straight days of last-ditch negotiating failed to resolve the labor dispute.

* Samson Investment, a Tulsa oil-and-gas driller with operations in hot U.S. shale-gas exploration regions, is preparing for a strategic review that could include a possible sale that could fetch as much as $10 billion.

* Netflix dropped its plans to turn its DVD service into a separate business. It is sticking by its pricing plan, though.

* Asian shares were higher, with regional banking stocks underpinning gains following a Franco-German pledge to resolve Europe's banking and sovereign debt problems. The Nikkei climbed 2.3 percent.

* A private-sector advisory board to the White House is pressing the administration to streamline regulations and encourage start-up activity among recommendations to boost job creation.

* To raise the funds needed to complete an aggressive network buildout, cover debt payments and support the iPhone, Sprint Nextel likely will have to pay high interest rates and may need to further mortgage its assets.

* Preorders for Apple Inc's iPhone 4S topped one million in a single day, surpassing the company's previous records and setting the stage for another successful launch from the U.S. electronics giant.

* A high-profile hedge-fund firm run by three former Bear Stearns traders is winding down its main funds after investors pulled their cash, evidence that market turmoil is claiming some big-name victims.

* Cerberus Capital Management LP, which is being sued by Innkeepers USA Trust for backing out of a deal to buy most of Innkeepers' hotels, is now in advanced talks on a lower price for those properties, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Europe's troubled financial sector showed further strains Monday as the sovereign-debt crisis claimed its first banking victim and banks in Austria and Greece showed signs of distress, increasing pressure on euro-zone governments to come up with a plan to restore confidence in their lenders.

(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk +91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)