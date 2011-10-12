PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 12

Oct 12 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Hewlett-Packard Co is rethinking its plan to spin
off its personal-computer division, as fresh analyses show the
costs might outweigh the benefits, according to people familiar
with the matter.
* Alcoa Inc reported third-quarter earnings far short
of analysts' recently reduced forecasts as slower global
economic growth and a drop in prices weighed down the aluminum
maker.
* Two Swiss bankers were charged by federal prosecutors with
allegedly helping wealthy U.S. clients hide their money from the
Internal Revenue Service, the latest move in a multi-year
crackdown by U.S. authorities on Swiss financial institutions.
* New York City's securities industry faces the loss of
nearly 10,000 jobs by the end of 2012, New York state's
comptroller predicted, a blow to the area's economy and
government budgets.
* Social-games maker Zynga Inc moved to reduce its reliance
on Facebook Inc's social network, saying it will start
distributing its games directly to users online or on mobile
phones.
* Slovak lawmakers held up the expansion of the euro zone's
bailout fund after the 16 other members ratified the changes,
throwing up a new roadblock to the continent's efforts to tame
its debt crisis.
* The U.S. Senate voted to pass legislation targeting
China's management of its currency, the yuan, underscoring U.S.
frustration with one of its largest trading partners. Although
the bill is unlikely to become law, the Senate debate has kept a
public focus on the currency issue as the two countries remain
at odds over China's control of the yuan.
* Asian stock markets dropped Wednesday, with Australian
resources stocks leading the fall after aluminum producer Alcoa
kicked-started the U.S. earnings season with a disappointing
third-quarter report.
(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman; Bangalore Equities Newsdesk
+91 80 4135 5800; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)