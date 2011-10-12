PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 12

Oct 12 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Hewlett-Packard Co is rethinking its plan to spin off its personal-computer division, as fresh analyses show the costs might outweigh the benefits, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Alcoa Inc reported third-quarter earnings far short of analysts' recently reduced forecasts as slower global economic growth and a drop in prices weighed down the aluminum maker.

* Two Swiss bankers were charged by federal prosecutors with allegedly helping wealthy U.S. clients hide their money from the Internal Revenue Service, the latest move in a multi-year crackdown by U.S. authorities on Swiss financial institutions.

* New York City's securities industry faces the loss of nearly 10,000 jobs by the end of 2012, New York state's comptroller predicted, a blow to the area's economy and government budgets.

* Social-games maker Zynga Inc moved to reduce its reliance on Facebook Inc's social network, saying it will start distributing its games directly to users online or on mobile phones.

* Slovak lawmakers held up the expansion of the euro zone's bailout fund after the 16 other members ratified the changes, throwing up a new roadblock to the continent's efforts to tame its debt crisis.

* The U.S. Senate voted to pass legislation targeting China's management of its currency, the yuan, underscoring U.S. frustration with one of its largest trading partners. Although the bill is unlikely to become law, the Senate debate has kept a public focus on the currency issue as the two countries remain at odds over China's control of the yuan.

* Asian stock markets dropped Wednesday, with Australian resources stocks leading the fall after aluminum producer Alcoa kicked-started the U.S. earnings season with a disappointing third-quarter report.