PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 19

Oct 19 The following were the top stories in The
Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The European Commission seized documents from several
major banks, marking the escalation of a worldwide
law-enforcement probe into how key interest rates are set,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* In a sign of the pain rippling through the financial
system, investment-banking giant Goldman Sachs Group
posted a rare quarterly loss while Bank of America lost
its title as the nation's biggest bank.
* Apple posted a 54 percent gain in net income,
though it missed Wall Street estimates for the quarter.
* Richard Kinder poked fun at the Kremlin, the White House
and Wall Street as the loquacious CEO boasted about his
company's $21 billion bid to create the United States' largest
natural gas pipeline network.
* Asian stock markets were mostly up slightly, though tech
shares mixed after earnings from Intel and Apple
attracted contrasting responses from investors. Tokyo's
Nikkei average was 0.1 percent ahead.
* France's ability to play a leading role with Germany in
fixing Europe's protracted sovereign-debt crisis was thrown into
doubt, after Moody's said France itself faced growing challenges
in managing its own finances.
* Samsung Electronics Co and Google Inc
on Wednesday jointly unveiled a new smartphone they
developed together running on a new version of the Android
operating system, as the South Korean company pushes out new
models in its attempt to gain more ground in the highly
competitive and litigious smartphone market.
* For once, it isn't the high-frequency traders taking the
blame for a wild market ride. Germany's main exchange operator
has found that a miniature "flash crash" in late August -- in
which stock-index futures dived 4 percent before recovering in a
matter of minutes -- was simply the result of a barrage of
selling by financial institutions, and not the handiwork of
superfast computerized traders.
* Yahoo Inc has taken numerous steps to get back
on a growth trajectory. But it promises to be a long road. The
Sunnyvale, California Internet company, which is now shopping
itself to potential buyers, on Tuesday said that its
third-quarter profit dropped 26 percent from a year earlier
while revenue fell 24 percent. Yahoo also reported its fourth
consecutive quarterly slowdown in the growth rate of its
display-ad sales -- its most important business, which includes
graphical, interactive and video ads.
* A Los Angeles real-estate company founded by two former
Israeli paratroopers and a Drexel Burnham Lambert executive has
emerged as one of the country's most active property buyers. Now
it is poised to unveil plans for its main showpiece: New York's
tallest residential tower.
* The global steel market is starting to lose its shine. In
yet another sign of weakness in the world economy, steelmakers
have begun to slow production amid expectations of lower prices
and a poor fourth quarter. The prices of hot rolled steel -- the
key steel product -- have fallen to about $670 a ton, well below
an April peak of close to $900 a ton. Some analysts say prices
could fall to between $620 and $640 a ton by the year end.
* Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) unexpectedly replaced the head of
its Mercedes-Benz U.S. operation without explanation, despite
the German luxury auto maker's robust performance this year.
* Intel Corp reported its sixth record quarter of
sales in a row, shrugging off worries about a softening PC
market and benefiting from strength in notebook PCs, emerging
markets and its business products.