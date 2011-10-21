PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 21

Oct 21 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Among the factors responsible for the European banking crisis has been the persistent unwillingness of bankers and regulators to acknowledge they had a problem. That was particularly true in France.

* An examination of the financial relationship between Banco Santander and its British unit, Santander U.K. (SANS_p.L), shows that billions of euros have moved between the parent and its subsidiary in recent years.

* In prison interview, Dennis Kozlowski talks jail, pay: The former Tyco CEO reflects on his mistakes, concedes he got "piggy" with pay, and quips that his future job will involve making "inexpensive shower curtains."

* Federal Reserve officials are starting to build a case for a new program of buying mortgage-backed securities to boost the ailing economy, though they appear unlikely to move swiftly.

* Asian stock markets were mostly lower as traders waited for more clarity on Europe's efforts to resolve the debt crisis. The Nikkei fell 0.1 percent.

* Retailers this holiday season are preparing to protect themselves against a new group of unwanted visitors: swarms of teenagers and young adults who plot via Twitter, phone texts and Facebook to descend on stores and steal merchandise.

* A legal dispute between American International Group Inc and Bank of America Corp is straining the longtime business relationship between the two financial giants.

* Masters of business administration are still vying to become masters of the universe. Financial-services industry hiring at the big Master of Business Administration programs hit a post financial-crisis high this year. Employers such as banks, hedge funds, investment managers, private equity and venture capital firms hired 39 percent of job-seeking 2011 graduates at Harvard Business School and the Yale School of Management, 36 percent at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and 51 percent at Columbia Business School.

* Labor negotiations between the National Basketball Association and its players union broke down again on Thursday night after a three-day federal mediation session left the two sides far apart on an agreement, said NBA Deputy Commissioner Adam Silver.

* An internal memo from the general counsel for Las Vegas Sands Corp shows that it is seeking to secure a list of government officials who have gambled at the company's Macau casinos -- indicating a possible focus of the U.S. government's bribery investigation into the company.

* General Motors Co has put the Chevrolet brand's global advertising account into review, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Steve Jobs had a disdain for people who put profits first. In an upcoming authorized biography of the late Apple Inc CEO, he calls the crop of executives brought in to run Apple after his ouster in 1985 "corrupt people" with "corrupt values" who cared only about making money.