PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 25

Oct 25 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Wall Street regulators expressed mounting concern about SAC Capital Advisors' trading over a nine-year period, detailing in dozens of confidential reports suspicions that the hedge-fund firm might have profited from insider information.

* The two largest credit-card networks, Visa Inc. and MasterCard Inc. , are pushing into a new business: using what they know about people's credit-card purchases for targeting them with ads online.

* Obama went where his Republican White House rivals have so far refused to go. He asserted that Washington should help Americans refinance their mortgages at lower rates.

* The dozens of protesters arrested in Chicago this past weekend and a looming showdown with demonstrators in Providence, R.I., are the latest red flags for Democrats as they weigh whether to embrace the five-week-old Occupy Wall Street movement.

* The Labor Department on Monday moved to widen access to employer-sponsored investment advice for workers with 401(k) and other similar retirement-savings accounts.

* Zurich-based UBS said net profit fell to $1.16 billion in the latest quarter, as trading and deal activity came to a near-standstill and it booked a loss from a rogue-trading incident.

* The risk of recession in the euro zone is mounting, according to a closely watched business survey, signalling that a vicious cycle of fiscal austerity and economic contraction threatens even some of Europe's biggest economies.

* A top Federal Reserve official suggested the central bank could take further actions to boost economic growth, including more securities purchases.

* Netflix shares sank 26 percent in after-hours trading on news of subscriber defections and forecasts for losses due to its U.K. expansion.

* Regulators dragged a "dark pool" trading platform into the light, settling charges that the firm was allegedly running a secret affiliate that sought to trade ahead of customers' orders before filling "a vast majority" of them on the private market.

* Moody's Investors Service cut its debt rating on MF Global Holdings Ltd. , citing the brokerage firm's risk appetite and exposure to European sovereign debt.

* An arcane pricing dispute threatens to have real-world consequences for millions of Walgreen Co. customers, who may lose their ability to fill prescriptions there starting in January.

* Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday on cautious optimism, with investors reluctant to extend the previous session's strong rally ahead of a crucial European leaders meeting Wednesday aimed at drawing up a broad plan to contain the euro-zone debt crisis.

* Eastman Kodak Co. has held discussions with several hedge funds about providing roughly $900 million in rescue financing that would bolster the imaging company's finances while it tries to sell a trove of patents, people familiar with the matter said.

* A deal at the heart of a controversy engulfing Japanese camera maker Olympus Corp. also involves two U.S. firms that are highly regarded on Wall Street.

* FedEx Corp.'s forecast for record holiday shipping this year shows that U.S. customers are buying more things online.

* Two key figures in a bribery investigation of aluminum maker Alcoa Inc.'s activities in Bahrain have been arrested abroad, three years after law-enforcement officials began looking at millions of dollars allegedly paid to gain aluminum contracts.