PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 25

* Wall Street regulators expressed mounting concern about
SAC Capital Advisors' trading over a nine-year period, detailing
in dozens of confidential reports suspicions that the hedge-fund
firm might have profited from insider information.
* The two largest credit-card networks, Visa Inc. and
MasterCard Inc. , are pushing into a new business: using
what they know about people's credit-card purchases for
targeting them with ads online.
* Obama went where his Republican White House rivals have so
far refused to go. He asserted that Washington should help
Americans refinance their mortgages at lower rates.
* The dozens of protesters arrested in Chicago this past
weekend and a looming showdown with demonstrators in Providence,
R.I., are the latest red flags for Democrats as they weigh
whether to embrace the five-week-old Occupy Wall Street
movement.
* The Labor Department on Monday moved to widen access to
employer-sponsored investment advice for workers with 401(k) and
other similar retirement-savings accounts.
* Zurich-based UBS said net profit fell to $1.16
billion in the latest quarter, as trading and deal activity came
to a near-standstill and it booked a loss from a rogue-trading
incident.
* The risk of recession in the euro zone is mounting,
according to a closely watched business survey, signalling that
a vicious cycle of fiscal austerity and economic contraction
threatens even some of Europe's biggest economies.
* A top Federal Reserve official suggested the central bank
could take further actions to boost economic growth, including
more securities purchases.
* Netflix shares sank 26 percent in after-hours
trading on news of subscriber defections and forecasts for
losses due to its U.K. expansion.
* Regulators dragged a "dark pool" trading platform into the
light, settling charges that the firm was allegedly running a
secret affiliate that sought to trade ahead of customers' orders
before filling "a vast majority" of them on the private market.
* Moody's Investors Service cut its debt rating on MF Global
Holdings Ltd. , citing the brokerage firm's risk appetite
and exposure to European sovereign debt.
* An arcane pricing dispute threatens to have real-world
consequences for millions of Walgreen Co. customers, who
may lose their ability to fill prescriptions there starting in
January.
* Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday on cautious
optimism, with investors reluctant to extend the previous
session's strong rally ahead of a crucial European leaders
meeting Wednesday aimed at drawing up a broad plan to contain
the euro-zone debt crisis.
* Eastman Kodak Co. has held discussions with several
hedge funds about providing roughly $900 million in rescue
financing that would bolster the imaging company's finances
while it tries to sell a trove of patents, people familiar with
the matter said.
* A deal at the heart of a controversy engulfing Japanese
camera maker Olympus Corp. also involves two U.S. firms
that are highly regarded on Wall Street.
* FedEx Corp.'s forecast for record holiday shipping
this year shows that U.S. customers are buying more things
online.
* Two key figures in a bribery investigation of aluminum
maker Alcoa Inc.'s activities in Bahrain have been
arrested abroad, three years after law-enforcement officials
began looking at millions of dollars allegedly paid to gain
aluminum contracts.