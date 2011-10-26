PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 26

GfK says Primestone Capital raises stake to 5 pct from 3.21 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said in a statement on Monday.
Oct 26 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A former Goldman Sachs director, Rajat Gupta, is expected to surrender to the Federal Bureau of Investigation on criminal charges of leaking inside information to Galleon Group hedge-fund founder Raj Rajaratnam.
* Shares of Netflix plunged 35 percent Tuesday amid worries about how the Internet video pioneer would pay for its aggressive expansion plans and stem a wave of subscriber losses.
* Scaling back its ambitions to become a full-service global investment bank, Nomura Holdings is planning a major cost-cutting drive that will likely land heaviest on its money-losing European operations.
* IBM said sales, marketing and strategy chief Virginia Rometty will become president and chief executive, effective Jan. 1. She succeeds Samuel Palmisano, who will remain chairman.
* Yahoo Inc's board is placing renewed emphasis on its search for a permanent CEO, even while shopping the company's core business to potential buyers.
* Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday posted a 73 percent drop in third-quarter profit and a dramatic decline in its operating margins, spurred by its heavy spending on warehouses, data centers and digital-content offerings.
* The Federal Reserve rejected MetLife Inc's request to raise its dividend for the first time in four years, in the latest clash between giant U.S. financial institutions and their regulators.
* David Lichtenstein, owner of Lightstone Group, is appealing a ruling that his decision to file for bankruptcy protection for Extended Stay hotels violated terms of his mortgage and that he owes lenders $100 million.
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said in a statement on Monday.
MOSCOW, Feb 6 Russia's Detsky Mir toy seller revised price guidance for an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares down to 85-90 roubles per share from previous guidance of 85-105 roubles per share, a financial market source told Reuters on Monday.
Feb 6 Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, bucked the glum holiday-quarter trend, as it reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strong demand for Disney princess dolls and board games.