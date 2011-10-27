PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 27

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
Oct 27 The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* After a marathon negotiating session, European leaders said they had reached agreement with private banks on a "voluntary" 50 percent reduction of Greece's debt and to expand the firepower of the bailout fund.
* Chinese telecom giant Huawei dominates Iran's government-controlled mobile-phone industry and plays a role in enabling Iran's state security network.
* Bank of New York Mellon's currency-trading practices are under renewed legal fire, as a lawsuit alleges the bank made "bundles of cash" by overcharging customers.
* J.P. Morgan Chase and other big banks are facing rising tensions with regulators regarding how much capital is necessary at a time of economic weakness.
* Hynix Semiconductor swung to a third-quarter net loss after posting a record profit a year earlier, as soft demand for personal computers damped chip sales.
* Olympus Corp defended the four acquisitions at the heart of the controversy engulfing the company, a day after its chairman resigned to take responsibility for the intensifying turmoil.
* The crisis at MF Global Holdings Ltd deepened Wednesday, as the trading firm, reeling from exposure to European sovereign debt, hired bankers to explore a possible sale and scrambled to shore up confidence among customers.
* The chief executive of Freddie Mac said he would step down next year, becoming the second CEO to resign from the mortgage-finance giant since it was taken over by the U.S. government in 2008.
* Nokia Corp , racing to counter Apple Inc and Google Inc in the smartphone business, unveiled a pair of Windows-based devices that the Finnish handset maker is betting will revive its sagging fortunes.
* All Nippon Airways Co made aviation history Wednesday with the world's first charter passenger flight of Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner.
