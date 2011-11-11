PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 11

Nov 11 The following were the top stories
in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Obama administration has quietly drawn up plans to
provide a key Persian Gulf ally with thousands of advanced
"bunker-buster" bombs, part of a stepped-up U.S. effort to build
a coalition to counter Iran.
* Regulators searching for MF Global's missing
$600 million say the hunt is being hobbled by the poor condition
of the firm's records.
* HTML5 allows Internet browsers to display jazzed-up images
and effects that react to users' actions, delivering game-like
interactivity without installing additional software.
* The Obama administration will seek to reroute a portion of
a proposed oil pipeline, delaying until after the 2012 election
a decision on the divisive issue.
* Oil-drilling contractor Nabors Industries Ltd
said the SEC is investigating executive perks, including
personal flights on company jets.
* Concerns are rising that the Federal Housing
Administration could run out money if the economy doesn't
recover soon.
* Blum Capital's investments in for-profit education
companies, a highflying real-estate firm and other stocks helped
make a fortune for the firm's founder. But Richard Blum is on a
serious losing streak.
* Standard & Poor's Ratings Services rattled investors
Thursday after erroneously alerting some subscribers to a
downgrade of France's debt from triple-A even though it had
taken no such action.
* The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has launched a criminal
investigation into allegations of fraud against Sino-Forest Corp
, a person familiar with the matter said, ratcheting up
scrutiny of the Canadian-listed forestry concern.
* Starbucks Corp is buying a small, upscale juice
maker Evolution Fresh Inc. for $30 million.
* Morgan Stanley on Thursday became the second Wall
Street giant to agree to a set of standards that aim to halt
foreclosure abuses.
* News Corp Deputy Chief Operating Officer James
Murdoch faced aggressive questioning from British lawmakers over
his handling and account of the company's phone-hacking scandal.
* Walt Disney Co said its profit jumped 30% in its
fourth quarter, driven by strong results in its theme-parks and
television divisions, and the company posted record profit and
revenue for the fiscal year.